New region-specific menu proposed for Indira canteens across Karnataka

New Indira canteens are proposed in Bajpe, Belthangady, Kinnigoli, Moodbidri, Kadaba, Mulki, Kotekar, Vittal, and Someshwar, each falling under various urban local body (ULB) limits. These canteens will be located in key areas such as bus stands, markets, and government hospitals. CCTV monitoring systems will be upgraded in necessary locations, and an online billing system will be introduced.

The minister mentioned that he made a surprise visit to an Indira canteen in Ullal limits and identified several shortcomings.

Expressing concern over the delay in various development works in several ULBs, Rahim Khan instructed the DC to serve notices to the officials responsible. He emphasized expediting the tender process to ensure that facilities reach the beneficiaries and directed the Deputy Commissioner to conduct inspections to monitor progress.

The minister also pointed out that several ULBs are falling behind in collecting various taxes, such as property tax and rent. He instructed the concerned officials to take serious measures to meet the targets.

He stressed the importance of allocating land for solid waste management.

Urban local body officials drew the minister's attention to severe staff shortages. The minister assured them that necessary action would be taken.

He also instructed officials to treat the general public with respect and ensure their work is done, especially regarding the khata.

MLC Manjunath Bhandary, Municipal Administration Directorate Director Manjushree, Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P, and Mangaluru Urban Development Cell Project Director Abhishek V were present at the meeting.

Appointment letters to 207 civic workers were handed out during a program held at Dr. B R Ambedkar Bhavan in Urwa Store, Mangaluru. Minister Rahim Khan stated that civic workers, who play a crucial role in maintaining public health by collecting waste, deserve respect. The government plans to make 80% of civic workers permanent and aims to address various demands of civic workers in the next six months.

Horaguttige Naukarara Seva Sangha State President Naganna Gowda urged the minister to make the services of 11,000 outsourced civic workers in the state permanent and provide them with housing.