Next Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi: Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: The next Cabinet meeting will be held in Kalaburagi, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge said on Thursday, adding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has agreed to this proposal.
Priyank, who is also the minister in charge of the Kalaburagi district, said the Cabinet meeting would discuss the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region.
Holding the Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi would also coincide with the Kalyana Karnataka region getting special status under Constitution Article 371(J).
"The Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi will contribute to the development of education, health and basic infrastructure of the region," Priyank said.
Published 05 September 2024, 23:05 IST