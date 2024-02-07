JOIN US
NGT asks KSPCB, DC on Shivaratri preparations in Gokarna

The NGT, which took up a suo motu case based on a report by DH, looked into the inspection report filed by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) last year.
Last Updated 06 February 2024, 21:38 IST

Bengaluru: The KSPCB and Uttara Kannada district administration have been asked to submit a detailed report on the steps taken to prevent pollution of Gokarna during Shivaratri, when lakhs of tourists visit the temple town.

The NGT, which took up a suo motu case based on a report by DH, looked into the inspection report filed by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) last year. It took note of the fact that during the Shivaratri festival, Gokarna attracts huge crowds of both pilgrims and tourists.

A bench of Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Satyagopal Korlapati took note of the gaps in the report and asked officials to file a response.

KarnatakaNGT

