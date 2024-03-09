NIA charge sheets one more in Shivamogga IS conspiracy case

He had earlier fled to Dubai in anticipation of his arrest in another case (the Al-Hind module case) for his association with two absconding accused - Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb. Investigations revealed that it was on instructions from Taha and Shazeb that Ali had indoctrinated Shariq, Ahmed and others to write graffiti in support of terror and terror outfits at two places in Mangaluru.

It was further revealed that Ali, along with his associates and online handler, was part of a larger conspiracy to further the terror activities of IS/ISIS. Arafat Ali had paid the graffiti writers with funds received from his online handler in form of cryptocurrencies, the press release stated. NIA had earlier filed one main and one supplementary charge sheet against nine accused, including Mohammed Shariq and Maaz Muneer Ahmed.

Further investigations in the case is in progress, the press release stated.