NIA conducts raids in Dakshina Kannada to track PFI links

National Investigation Agency (NIA) personnel conducted searches in Dakshina Kannada as a part of their raid in 14 locations across five states in connection with the probe into the activities of the banned outfit --- Popular Front of India (PFI).
However, officials did not disclose details of the raids conducted in the district. Sources said that raids were conducted in at least three locations in Dakshina Kannada district.
It is learnt that the NIA personnel conducted searches in the houses of suspects including Ibrahim Nandavara in Bantwal and Mushtaq at Valachil. Sources said that Ibrahim was a religious teacher in Kerala and is absconding since the ban on PFI. He was not present when NIA raided his house. The NIA team also visited a house at Kinya in Ullal, added sources.
The NIA has been working to “unravel and thwart the attempts by the PFI and its top leadership to create an armed cadre and raise a PFI army for establishing an Islamic Caliphate in India by the year 2047 through acts of terror, violence and sabotage,” as per a release by the organisation.
Several incriminating digital evidence, as well as documents, were seized during the raids aimed at unearthing the banned outfit’s conspiracy to disturb peace and communal harmony in India.
Investigations are continuing to unearth and expose the complete PFI conspiracy to indoctrinate and train susceptible youth to create mayhem in the country, added the release.