Nikhil Kumaraswamy was party workers' choice: H D Revanna

Revanna stated that he was not keeping well and he would take part in the election campaign after his recovery.
Rashmi B S
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 02:58 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 02:58 IST
