Nikhil Kumaraswamy was party workers' choice: H D Revanna

<p>Bengaluru: JD(S) legislator H D Revanna on Friday clarified that the party, yielding to workers' pressure, decided to field Nikhil Kumaraswamy from Channapatna.</p><p>"Nikhil was not keen on contesting. He said he would contest the 2028 assembly elections. but he was forced to contest by party workers. We are confident that Nikhil will win," Revanna told reporters.</p>.<p>Revanna stated that he was not keeping well and he would take part in the election campaign after his recovery.</p>