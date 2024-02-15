No cause for worry: Ex-PM Deve Gowda dismisses concerns about health

JOIN US
Last Updated 15 February 2024, 15:01 IST

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said he is in a hospital for "routine checks" and that there is no cause for any worry.

The 90-year-old, who is the national president of the Janata Dal (Secular), said he will be back home soon.

"I learn that some exaggerated reports are appearing on news channels with regard to my health. I wish to clarify that I am in the hospital for only routine checks. I’ll be back home soon. There is no cause for any worry," Gowda posted on social media platform X.

The exact reason for Gowda's health check-up is not known. He has been ailing from severe knee pain and age-related issues for some time now.

Last year too Gowda was admitted to a hospital here for a "routine check up".

(Published 15 February 2024, 15:01 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaJD(S)H D Deve Gowda

