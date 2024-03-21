JOIN US
india > karnataka

No cyber cafes within 200m radius of SSLC exam centres

This is done to conduct the examination in a smooth manner and avoid any untoward incident.
Last Updated 20 March 2024, 23:48 IST

Bengaluru: In view of the SSLC examinations, the Bengaluru police have declared that a 200-metre area around all exams centres will be prohibitory zones.

This is done to conduct the examination in a smooth manner and avoid any untoward incident.  

The Karnataka SSLC examination will commence on March 25 and will be on till April 4.

Additionally, no computer and cyber cafes within a 200-metre radius of an exam centre will be allowed to function between the announced dates.

