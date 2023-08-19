Home
Homeindiakarnataka

No plans to reopen Sowjanya murder case: Home minister

Referring to PSI recruitment scam, the Home minister said that the government had given its consent to scrap the results of previous examination and conduct the exams afresh for recruiting 545 PSIs.
Last Updated 18 August 2023, 23:21 IST

G Parameshwara has said that the government has no plans to reopen the Sowjanya murder case.

“The  government has nothing to do with the case. The case is already closed as per law,” Parameshwara said here on Friday.

Referring to PSI recruitment scam, the Home minister said that the government had given its consent to scrap the results of previous examination and conduct the exams afresh for recruiting 545 PSIs.

“We are waiting for the court order to take a final call,” he said.

Meanwhile, the members of the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) Paksha will take out a padayatra from Belthangady to Bengaluru on August 26, demanding the government to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for re-investigation of Sowjanya murder case, KRS vice president Lingegowda said in Mangaluru.

On the other hand, Sowjanya Horata Samithi has organised a mega protest meeting demanding justice to Sowjanya at Kadri open air theatre in Mangaluru, on August 20

(Published 18 August 2023, 23:21 IST)
Karnataka News

