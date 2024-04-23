Not scared of expulsion from BJP, says rebel leader Eshwarappa

It said, "so, you have been relieved from all the responsibilities and have been expelled from the party for six years, with immediate effect."

Eshwarappa has remained steadfast on his decision to contest, spurning efforts by party leaders to pacify him.

The party's decision to expel the former Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, came on the last day for withdrawal of candidature for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.

Eshwarappa along with Yediyurappa and late H N Ananth Kumar is widely credited with building the BJP from the grassroots in Karnataka. Ahead of the Assembly polls last year, opting out of the contest, he had asked the party's central leadership that he wished to retire from electoral politics and requested it to not consider fielding him from any constituency.

Modi had then dialled Eshwarappa and spoke to him over a video call and expressed appreciation for his move to retire from poll politics, as per the instructions from the party.