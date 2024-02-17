Nothing is permanent in politics: D K Shivakumar, says hopeful of winning coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru: A day after the Karnataka budget, the Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, D K Shivakumar said that the list of potential candidates for the Lok Sabha elections is being readied and the final list will be released after another round of survey.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, Shivakumar exuded confidence that the people of the coastal district would vote for a change in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Nothing is permanent in politics. Nothing is impossible. People here in Dakshina Kannada want to bring in a change in Lok Sabha elections. So we have organised the Congress workers convention in Mangaluru. I am confident of people in coastal area paving a way for a change in the Lok Sabha election," he said.

“There is rise in unemployment. Students migrate to Gulf countries and other cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai in search of employment from the coastal region. There is an attempt to disrupt peace. There is decline in student enrolment in educational institutions. BJP is raking up emotional issues rather than development works,” said the deputy chief minister.