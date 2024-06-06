Now, JD(S) in dilemma over impending Channapatna bypoll

With JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy getting elected as an MP, the regional party is facing a dilemma over his Channapatna Assembly constituency, that will face a bypoll.
Though party workers and some senior leaders are demanding to field Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil or wife, former legislator Anitha Kumaraswamy, the Gowda family is in no mood to field them.
“We were told that Anitha has no interest to get back to active politics. In that case, we will demand that Nikhil be fielded as the constituency was represented by his father and it will be a good platform for him to enter state politics,” said a senior leader JD(S) from Bangalore Rural.
There are also reports that the JD(S) will give up the constituency to BJP, which is its alliance partner, but a senior leader from the regional party told DH that there was no such plan. “Our party workers will not accept it. If we leave it to BJP despite the opposition from party workers, there are chances that they might not work for the success of the candidate,” he said.
Kumaraswamy won twice from Channapatna, in 2018 and 2023. As per BJP sources, the saffron party’s leader C P Yogeshwar, who had proved his potential from Channapatna in the past, is a strong aspirant for a ticket to contest from this seat, which is going to be vacant. Meanwhile, Yogeshwar said, “I’m not an aspirant. However, the decision will be taken by high command.”
There are also rumours that D K Suresh, who lost from Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha seat, may contest from Channapatna on a Congress ticket.
