Now, Yadgir connected to Bengaluru by Vande Bharat

Bengaluru: Yadgir, one of the most-backward districts of the state, is now connected to Bengaluru by the Vande Bharat Express.
On Saturday night, Minister of State for Railways V Somanna flagged off the SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express (train number 22232) with additional stoppage at Yadgir.
The train will depart from Yadgir at 5.55 am towards Bengaluru and at 9.44 pm towards Kalaburagi.
Somanna said 59 railway stations in Karnataka were being upgraded for Rs 2,900 crore.
Yadgir is being upgraded at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore and Kalaburagi for Rs 12.5 crore, he added.
Published 04 August 2024, 21:44 IST