Occupancy certificates: Karnataka govt to study compliance with Supreme Court order in other states

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday instructed officials to study the measures taken in other states following a Supreme Court order mandating occupancy certificates (OCs) for electricity and water supply connections. </p>.<p>The meeting was held following concerns that a number of buildings in the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA) and across the state are unable to get the necessary connections on time. </p>.<p>During the meeting, Siddaramaiah posed a question to the officers about states that have already implemented the Supreme Court's December 2024 order. As officers did not have the answer ready, he instructed them to come back with the response. </p><p>The meeting also discussed the possibility of granting permission for buildings constructed in violation of the rules and regulations, which in Bengaluru, are known as 'B' khata properties. The meeting resolved to find ways to solve the problem while noting that it is not possible to demolish the entire building. </p>.<p>Energy Minister K J George, who is also the MLA of Sarvagnanagar in the city, said a meeting would be held on October 8 where measures taken in other states would be discussed at length. He said the final decision would be taken in two or three weeks after taking legal opinion on providing electricity and water connections to building without OCs. </p>.<p>Recently, the government had taken a decision to waive OCs for buildings coming up on the plot size of up to 1,200 square feet. The fresh talk covers plots that are larger than 1200 sqft.</p>