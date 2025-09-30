Menu
Occupancy certificates: Karnataka govt to study compliance with Supreme Court order in other states

The meeting was held following concerns that a number of buildings in the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA) and across the state are unable to get the necessary connections on time.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 21:48 IST
Published 29 September 2025, 21:48 IST
Karnataka NewsSupreme CourtProperty

