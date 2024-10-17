Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

On the plates of old 

In medieval times, the food available was sufficient for nutrition and the sustenance of the people. The 16th-century poet Kanakadasa, in his Mohanatarangini, an ode to Krishna has described a typical lunch in an annachatra.
Michael Patrao
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 02:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 02:55 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSpectrum

Follow us on :

Follow Us