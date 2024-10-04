Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'One city, one spirit': Mangaluru Dasara half marathon to be held on October 6

Along with a 21 km half marathon, a 10 km and a 5 km race will also be organised, said Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple management committee trustee Padmaraj R to media persons.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 18:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 18:19 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruDasaraMangaluru Dasarahalf-marathon

Follow us on :

Follow Us