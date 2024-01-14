JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

One dead, six injured after fire breaks out in Mangaluru industry

Standing on the top of the tank, Paul was engaged in welding work while other workers were working at the floor level when the fire broke out at the spot.
Last Updated 14 January 2024, 17:58 IST

Follow Us

Mangaluru: A man succumbed to injuries after falling from the top of an empty oil tank at a height of 20 feet, following a fire.

According to DCP (Law and Order) Sidharth Goyal, the deceased Ronald Paul was engaged in welding work at Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd at Baikampady in Mangaluru when the mishap occurred.

He and six other labourers were working on an empty oil tank.

Standing on the top of the tank, Paul was engaged in welding work while other workers were working at the floor level when the fire broke out at the spot.

While other workers suffered minor injuries due to the fire, Paul suffered serious injuries on his stomach and head.

The injured were rushed to AJ Hospital for treatment. However, Ronald succumbed to the injuries.

A case under IPC section 304 (A), 337 at Panambur police station has been registered against the owner of the company and an investigation is in progress.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 January 2024, 17:58 IST)
KarnatakaFire AccidentFireMangaluru

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT