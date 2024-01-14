One dead, six injured after fire breaks out in Mangaluru industry

Mangaluru: A man succumbed to injuries after falling from the top of an empty oil tank at a height of 20 feet, following a fire.

According to DCP (Law and Order) Sidharth Goyal, the deceased Ronald Paul was engaged in welding work at Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd at Baikampady in Mangaluru when the mishap occurred.

He and six other labourers were working on an empty oil tank.

Standing on the top of the tank, Paul was engaged in welding work while other workers were working at the floor level when the fire broke out at the spot.