Only 12 in 100 patients have hypertension under control: Study

<p>Some of the medical professionals not only track but also send appointment reminders to people diagnosed with hypertension as only 12 among 100 patients have high blood pressure well under control, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) data.</p>.<p>According to the 2019-21 National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), hypertension, a silent pandemic, is affecting around 25% of women and 26.9% of men in the above 15-year age group in Karnataka.</p>.<p>However, doctors warn that a misconception amongst the patients is that once they are diagnosed and prescribed a medication, they feel the medication is the answer to all the cure. It is not so, they caution.</p>.<p>“A lot of the patients stop consuming tablets once they find out that the blood pressure is under control. The understanding and importance of why the medication should be taken as prescribed to keep the ailment under control is often overlooked,” said Dr Om Prakash Bera, Regional Advisor Asia, Global Health Advocacy Incubator. </p>.<p>The private hospitals have a message or call system to remind patients about their appointments, the state government should also come up with an initiative to remind patients about follow ups, he added.</p>.<p>A study called India Hypertension Control Initiative published in the National Institute of Health also proved that public health hypertension control programs can yield substantial improvement in controlling blood pressure.</p>.<p>The doctors also added that the busy schedule of patients is also the prominent reason for avoiding appointments. Dr Kiran Chandrashekar, General Medicine Physician, said, “Despite explaining complications, patients do not show up because of hectic hours. They are stressed and cannot show up because of work.”</p>.<p class="CrossHead"><span class="bold">Hypertension under 40 </span></p>.<p>People in their early 30s and mid 40s, usually considered the most productive part of life professionally and personally, form a majority of the population diagnosed with hypertension, say doctors.</p>.<p>Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS MD General Medicine Physician, said, “Hypertension diagnosed in the early stages gives rise to questions about secondary causes such as pheochromocytoma or renal artery stenosis.”</p>.<p>If the hypertension remains untreated there are chances of hypertensive retinopathy, hypertensive cardiomyopathy and stroke, he added.</p>.<p>A consultation and check up once in three months is usually advised.</p>