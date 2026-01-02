<p>Bengaluru: The employment rate among those who cleared Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) in the state has not even crossed 7% in the last 10 years, with only 28,000 able to get jobs as against the 4.47 lakh qualified.</p>.<p>The Department of School Education and Literacy has the highest number of vacancies at 79,694 posts. However, the state government has not taken necessary measures for recruitment, leading to unemployment among those cleared the TET.</p>.<p>According to teachers who are working, if the government is not willing to fill the vacancies, then it should at least freeze the TET for a few years.</p>.<p>“If you look at those who cleared the TET this year, it is a record number and everyone appears for the TET assuming that the recruitment will happen,” said a senior teacher working with a government school in Bengaluru.</p>.PM Modi lauds Karnataka BJP MLA's 702-km bicycle ride from Bengaluru to Kanniyakumari.<p>Karnataka has made the TET mandatory since 2014-15 to ensure quality teaching at government schools. But since then only 28,277 posts have been filled, despite the vacancies being available.</p>.<p>The data available from the department shows that between 2014-15 and 2025, a total of 1,38,856 candidates cleared the TET Paper-1 and got eligibility to teach at primary level from classes 1 to 5. This number is 3,08,395 in paper 2, who are eligible to teach classes 6 to 8.</p>.<p>“Vacancies are not just against the sanctioned posts. In this department thousands of vacancies are being created because of voluntary retirement, death and retirement. It should be the priority of a responsible government to fill the posts,” opined a retired bureaucrat who served as commissioner for School Education.</p>.<p>It can be recalled that the government had earlier promised to fill 10,000 teachers posts every year. But is running the show by hiring 51,000 guest teachers.</p>.<p>The issue was even raised in the recently concluded winter session of the state legislature and School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa assured that the recruitment will be processed soon and also informed that it was on hold because of the internal reservation issue.</p>.<p>The candidates who have cleared TET and are waiting for recruitment opined that TET has become an additional burden. “For the last 11 years, the state has made TET mandatory. But, before that one should acquire a degree and B.Ed. When B.Ed itself is a course to train teachers in classroom teaching, what was the need for TET?,” questions a candidate who cleared TET three years ago.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the TET eligible candidates even worried about age. “We feel that by the time the government resumes recruitment, age will be barred for many of us,” said another aspirant.</p>.<p>Talking about recruitment at private schools, the candidates said a majority of private schools prefer candidates with masters and B.Ed and not the TET.</p>