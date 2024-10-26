Home
Only green firecrackers should be sold in Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah tells DCs

Also, there should be no harm, injuries or deaths due to fire crackers in the state, he underlined during a meeting with the deputy commissioners of all the districts.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 14:48 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 14:48 IST
