Over 1,040 forests including 24 in Mysuru to be declared as 'reserve forests'

Mysuru: After much delay, as many as 1,040 forests, including 24 in Mysuru territorial division will be declared as 'reserve forests' under section 17 of KF Act.
With this, Mysuru territorial division will get an additional 4,915.2 hectare of reserve forest area. DCF (territorial), Mysuru division, K N Basavaraju said that at present the district has 10 forest blocks spread over 3,447.20 hectare, with just three reserve forests spread over 2306.54 hectare and seven social forests spread over 1,140.66 hectare.
Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Working Plan), Biswajit Mishra told DH, "In the entire Karnataka, there are around 1040 forests notified under section 4 of KF Act 1963 from over 60 years. Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the respective revenue divisions of the Revenue Department were supposed to function as FSOs and take up proceedings to declare them as Reserve Forests. Due to their departmental workload there was a delay."
"As per the order of the Supreme Court, State Government appointed ten retired AC rank officers as FSOs three years ago. They have issued proclamations under section 5 of KF Act for each of these notified forest areas and given required time. They are hearing the appeals by people, conducting surveys, enquiries, and redressing grievances," he added.
"In the meantime, many people have approached KAT (Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal). In many cases encroachments are supposed to be cleared. So, it is taking time. FSOs have already finished field visits, hearings from people and proceedings related to 286 forests. In the non-problematic cases, we will be able clear the process of declaring most of these forests as Reserve Forests under section 17 of KF Act in a year's time. With the support of Government, we are taking all measures to clear hurdles, ensure that neither the Government loses forest land nor people are affected and the process of declaration of all the Reserve forests is completed soon," Mishra said.
DCF (territorial) Mysuru division, K N Basavaraju said, "In Mysuru district, FSO appointed an year ago, has issued proclamation for 22 of them. She has completed the proceedings of two forests including Varakodu in Mysuru range and Vatal in T Narsipura Range, and the reports have been sent to the Forest Department for final declaration as Reserve forests. There are no encroachments in the district."
Notified forests
In Mysuru range, forests notified under section 4 of KF act include Varakodu forest area (57.51 hectares, notified on February 9, 1978 and proclamation issued on August 22, 2023); Lingambudi forest (87.50 hectares, notified on March 10, 2011 and the proclamation was issued on March 16, 2024) in the Greening Urban Range of Mysuru city.
In T Narsipura range, forests notified include Ukkalagere (96.32 hectare, notified on July 9, 1992, proclamation issued on October 31, 2023 ); Adi Bettahalli (101.76 hectare, notified on February 13, 1992 and proclamation issued on November 4, 2023); Kallipura (214.50 hectare, notified on September 11, 1980, proclamation issued on June 1 2024); Vatal (203.14 hectare, notified on January 23, 1992, proclamation issued on November 3, 2023); Thumbla (43.06 hectare, notified on January 7, 1982, proclamation issued on June 1, 2024).
In Nanjangud range, forests notified include Hulimavu (99.84 hectare, notified on January 30, 1992, proclamation issued on May 29, 2024); Konanuru (142.08 hectare, notified on May 14, 1992, proclamation issued on May 29, 2024); Madappana Gudda (24 hectare, notified on April 2, 1992, proclamation issued on May 29, 2024); Veeradevanapura (491.52 hectare, notified on July 30, 1992, proclamation issued on July 1, 2024 ); Karya (120 hectare, notified on May 28, 1992, proclamation issued on July 29, 2024 ); Konanuru B-2 (360.86 hectare, notified on August 11, 1994, proclamation issued on July 1, 2024); Makanapura (170.86 hectare, notified on March 26, 1992, proclamation issued on July 1, 2024).
In Sargur range, forests notified include Jatagatipura (14 hectare, notified on April 16, 1987, proclamation issued on December 13, 2023 ); Halemanchanahalli (275.20 hectare, notified on May 28, 1987, proclamation issued on September 15, 2023); Chikkabaragi (42.48 hectare, notified on February 6, 1982, proclamation issued on October 17, 2023), Chikkadevammana Betta (955.20 hectare, notified on March 28, 1987, proclamation issued on September 14, 2023), Beguru Badavane (117 hectare, notified on January 2, 2003, proclamation issued on October 25, 2023); Katval Extension (546.67 hectare, notified on January 21, 1982, proclamation issued on September 25, 2023); Kotegala (14 hectare, notified on January 30, 1992, proclamation issued on October 18, 2023).
In H D Kote range, forests notified include Kaniyana Hundi (465.06 hectare, notified on May 8, 2003 and proclamation issued on January 25, 2024); and Kollegowdanahalli (28.80 hectare, notified on November 15, 1979), Karagala (243.84 hectare, notified on August 25, 1994) Proclamation for these two forests is yet to be issued.
Existing RF and SF blocks
The existing forest blocks of Mysuru territorial division include, Chikkanahalli Reserve forests block 1 (HD Kote taluk), block 2 (Mysuru taluk) and Chikkanahalli Reserve forest block 1 (Mysuru taluk, 114.52 hectare) spread over 2715.80 hectare in Mysuru range; Yelwala Social Forest (214.48 hectare), Varuna Social Forest (16.65 hectare), Karugahalli Social Forest (55.52 hectare); Bastipura Social Forest (27.68 hectare) in Mysuru range; Chamundi social forest (613.51 hectare) in Greening urban range in Mysuru city; Talakadu sand dunes social forest (117.89 hectare) in T Narsipura range.
Environmentalist, Bhamy V Shenoy said that declaring more forests are reserve forests is a good step taken to protect the wildlife. "Declaring more forests as reserve forests after much delay is a good step in protection of our forest wealth and wildlife. With this we have better chance of marching towards the goal of having 33 per cent green cover with cultivation of more trees, while it is just 13 per cent in the district. As we know from past experience, just declaring them as reserve forests won't help, unless civil society is ever vigilant along with forest department, to prevent any encroachments," he said.