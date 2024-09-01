Over 1,040 forests including 24 in Mysuru to be declared as 'reserve forests'

"In the meantime, many people have approached KAT (Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal). In many cases encroachments are supposed to be cleared. So, it is taking time. FSOs have already finished field visits, hearings from people and proceedings related to 286 forests. In the non-problematic cases, we will be able clear the process of declaring most of these forests as Reserve Forests under section 17 of KF Act in a year's time. With the support of Government, we are taking all measures to clear hurdles, ensure that neither the Government loses forest land nor people are affected and the process of declaration of all the Reserve forests is completed soon," Mishra said.

DCF (territorial) Mysuru division, K N Basavaraju said, "In Mysuru district, FSO appointed an year ago, has issued proclamation for 22 of them. She has completed the proceedings of two forests including Varakodu in Mysuru range and Vatal in T Narsipura Range, and the reports have been sent to the Forest Department for final declaration as Reserve forests. There are no encroachments in the district."