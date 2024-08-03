Over 28,000 cases of high-beam violations booked in Karnataka

A total of 28,620 cases of high-beam violations were registered across Karnataka in a month-long drive in July.
The state police took up this drive against drivers fitting piercing headlights that affect the ability of other drivers to drive properly at night. This was seen as a possible cause for night-time accidents, said Alok Kumar, ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety), Karnataka.
Each violator was asked to pay a fine of Rs 500 for the offence.
The most number of cases were registered in Bengaluru city (9,046), followed by Mangaluru (1,365), Vijayanagara (1,342), Raichur (1,178) and Hubli-Dharwad (1,096).
The least number of cases were registered in Mysuru district (22) and Mandya (21).
Published 02 August 2024, 23:09 IST