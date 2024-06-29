Home
Owner of gaming centre dies in car accident in Karnataka

According to police, the victim's SUV hit the road divider barricade and crashed into several electric poles following which he sustained injuries on his chest, head and shoulders.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 10:14 IST
Mangaluru, Karnataka: A 35-year-old man, owner of a gaming centre, died in a car crash in Belthangady Taluka of Dakshina Kannada district in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Prajwal Nayak, son of businessman Pramod Nayak.

According to police, the victim's SUV hit the road divider barricade and crashed into several electric poles following which he sustained injuries on his chest, head and shoulders.

He was declared brought dead to the hospital in Belthangady.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Published 29 June 2024, 10:14 IST
