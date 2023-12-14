Panchamasali community sets Jan 20 deadline for 2A quota

The Akhila Bharata Lingayat Panchamsali Samaj has set January 20 as deadline for the government to meet their demand for reservation under '2A' category. They have threatened to hold a massive protest with 20 lakh community members and lay siege to Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, if the government fails to fulfill their demand for quota.
The Panchamasali community, led by Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeth seer Basavajaya Mrutyunjaya and joined by elected representatives of the community from across party lines, staged a symbolic protest at Rani Chennamma Circle in the city on Wednesday.
The seer apprised the community members of the meeting held with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday. He said the chief minister has promised to take legal advice from advocate general as reservation under category 2D has been challenged in Supreme Court.
The community has rejected reservation under category 2D for all Lingayat sub-sects announced by the previous BJP government.
Ministers Laxmi Hebbalkar and Shivanand Patil assured the agitators that they would convince the chief minister on the need for including Panchamasali community under '2A' category. "The chief minister has sought one week's time. We should wait till he decides," they said
MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal called upon Congress MLAs and ministers to pressure the government on quota demand.
"We should also be prepared to protest on the lines of the Maratha community in Maharashtra and lay siege to Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, if need be, with 20 lakh community members."