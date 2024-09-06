Karnataka: Panel of experts to probe Tungabhadra dam crest gate collapse

Hosapete (Vijayanagar district): The Tungabhadra Board has constituted a committee of experts to find out the reaon for the collapse of 19th crest gate of the Tungabhadra reservoir.
The gate collapsed after its link snapped and it was washed away in the water impounded in the dam on the night of August 10.
The experts panel is headed by A K Bajaj, former chairman of Central Water Commission.
The panel comprises dam experts Harkesh Kumar, Tarapuram Sudhakar and representatives of technical consultative committees of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to Tungabhadra Board secretary O R K Reddy.
The committee will examine whether the gate and chain links were inspected from time to time and also assess the safety of other crest gates of the dam.
Published 05 September 2024, 23:39 IST