Parappana Agrahara video impact: Karnataka govt forms high-power panel to report on prisons 

The panel will be led by ADGP (Law and Order) R Hitendra. He will be assisted by IGP Sandeep Patil, SP Amarnath Reddy and SP Rishyanth.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 01:30 IST
