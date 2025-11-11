Parappana Agrahara video impact: Karnataka govt forms high-power panel to report on prisons 

<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said the government has formed a high-power committee to prepare a comprehensive report on the state of prisons across Karnataka.</p>.<p>The panel will be led by ADGP (Law and Order) R Hitendra. He will be assisted by IGP Sandeep Patil, SP Amarnath Reddy and SP Rishyanth. The decision to form the committee came after the row over some inmates allegedly receiving VIP treatment inside the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>“District Magistrates and SPs of the respective districts will also be members of the committee. Not only Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, but all the prisons across the state should also be inspected and a comprehensive report should be submitted. We will issue the terms of reference for this purpose. Based on the report, action will be taken to dismiss or suspend those involved in the incident,” Parameshwara said after a high-level meeting. The report is to be submitted within a month.</p>.<p>Parameshwara also said the NIA report on the “VIP treatment” was discussed in the high-level meeting and it will be included in the committee report. The NIA had sought an explanation from the state Home department on how a terror suspect gained access to phones. Sources said terror suspect Juhad Hameed Shakeel Manna was technically sound and could hack into jammers. The Home minister said a command centre will be set up to monitor the CCTV feeds from all prisons at the headquarters.</p>.Karnataka govt transfers top jail official over VIP perks for inmates.<p>“A system will be made for senior officers, DG or ADGP Prisons, to monitor (prison activities). This will have to be done in 15 days. Before this, a technical audit will be conducted. Further, a technical team will be set up to ensure jammers won’t affect the residents living around the jail premises,” he said.</p>.<p>The minister further said the Cabinet has approved funds for developing security infrastructure in prisons. “Steps will be taken to double all types of technical equipment, including baggage scanners, in prisons. The Cabinet has approved Rs 2 crore for installing CCTVs in prisons. The Cabinet has also approved Rs 15 crore for installing ten towers. Instructions have been given to immediately call for tenders and start the works.”</p>.<p>Parameshwara said it has been decided to immediately transfer officers who have worked in the same prison for five years.</p>.<p>On the recruitment front, the minister said permission has been given for the recruitment of 197 warders, 22 instructors and three assistant superintendents. A proposal has been received for the recruitment of 983 warders and 17 jailers, and action will be taken in this regard.</p>