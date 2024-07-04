Parents launch stir as teacher hits Class 2 boy for taking 'longer toilet break'

Parents held a protest outside the government lower primary school against a teacher who beat up a boy black and blue at Kalakaleshwara village in the taluk on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, R V Badami, the woman teacher in question, hit a class 2 student on the back as the boy went out on the pretext of going to the toilet and returned to the class late. The boy had to bear the pain throughout the night.
Aghast, the parents of children studying in the school, locked up the gates of the school and launched a protest. CRP Sridhar Yankanchi rushed to the school and convinced the parents to give up the protest. He ensured that the boy was taken to the community health centre, where he was given treatment.
The student’s father has demanded that strict action should be taken against the teacher. Yankanchi said he would send a report to the higher authorities in this regard. BEO Rudrappa Huruli said a show-cause notice had been issued to the teacher.
Published 03 July 2024, 22:44 IST