<p>Udupi: A passenger travelling from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kundapur">Kundapur</a> has reportedly lost silver ingots and cash worth Rs 18.39 lakh in a theft that occurred onboard a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksrtc">KSRTC</a> Volvo bus.</p><p>In a complaint, N Krishnamurthy Shet, a resident of Hanglur, Kundapur said that the incident had taken place while he was travelling from Majestic Bus Stand, Bengaluru to Kundapur.</p><p>On November 9, Krishnamurthy and his wife purchased two packets of silver ingots weighing 10 kg each from a store in Bengaluru. They boarded the bus at 9:55 pm.</p><p>Krishnamurthy had placed one 10 kg packet of silver under his seat and kept the other 10 kg packet along with Rs 3 lakh in cash inside a bag, which he placed in the overhead luggage compartment above his seat.</p><p>When the bus reached Kundapur the next morning, he noticed that the bag's zipper was opened. On checking, he found that one 10 kg silver packet and Rs 3 lakh in cash were missing.</p><p>The stolen—10 kg of silver worth Rs 15.39 lakh and Rs 3 lakh in cash, are suspected to have been taken somewhere between Bengaluru and Kumbashi (near Kundapur) during the journey. </p><p>A case has been registered at the Kundapur Police Station under Section 305 of the BNS.</p>