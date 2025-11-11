Menu
india karnataka

Passenger aboard KSRTC bus loses silver ingot, cash worth Rs 18.39 lakh

The stolen—10 kg of silver worth Rs 15.39 lakh and Rs 3 lakh in cash, are suspected to have been taken somewhere between Bengaluru and Kumbashi.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 13:20 IST
Published 11 November 2025, 13:20 IST
India NewsBengalurutheftKundapur

