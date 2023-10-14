Pending bills: Karnataka contractors' body sets 30-day deadline to govt

The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association has threatened to launch a fierce struggle if the government does not release at least 50 per cent of contractors’ pending bills within the next 30 days.
Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, Association president D Kempanna said the Association members have met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar thrice by now and the meeting did not result in the release of the bills.
Altogether, the government has to release an estimated Rs 20,000 crore pending dues to contractors for works taken up across various departments. “The government must stop taking up new works without clearing old dues,” Kempanna urged.
While earlier the contractors were assured that bills would be cleared on seniority, no department except the Public Works Department is following this rule, he said. He alleged that money was being released only to certain contractors who went with recommendation letters.
“There is no information on contractors who have received money from the government,” he said, adding that the Association had sought information under the RTI in several districts to get information on the same.
“Also, the government is releasing only one part of the amount. In one case, a contractor has received only 7 per cent of the payment due which amounts to Rs 1,000! This is not the way to go about settling the pending bills,” he said, urging the government to streamline the system.
The government has set up the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission to look into the “40 per cent commission” allegations made by the Association during the previous BJP government’s tenure. The Association would submit all the documents concerned to the Commission, Kempanna said.
Commenting on the recent raids against Ambikapathi, president of BBMP contractors’ association where the I-T sleuths recovered Rs 42 crore cash, Kempanna said the law would take its course and the Association would not interfere in the matter.