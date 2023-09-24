Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

People have right to protest, says CM Siddaramaiah on agitations over Cauvery issue

"It is natural that protests take place in a democracy. We will not stop it,” the CM said.
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 21:56 IST

Follow Us

The state government will not restrict protests as it is the right of the people to stage a protest, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday.  Siddaramaiah was speaking to mediapersons here and reacting about the Cauvery water sharing dispute protests. “It is natural that protests take place in a democracy. We will not stop it,” he said. 

However, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar urged activists to drop the call for Bengaluru bandh on September 26. “Nothing will come out of it. The state government is committed to protecting the interests of its people and there is no need for a bandh, he opined. Shivakumar also lashed out at the Opposition parties for merely giving political statements even as the state government was making all efforts to protect the farmers’ interests. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 September 2023, 21:56 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsSiddaramaiahCauvery Dispute

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT