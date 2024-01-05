Plastic recycling scam: Karnataka pollution board suspends two officials

Bengaluru: Probing into the plastic recycling scam in Ramanagar, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on Thursday suspended two senior officials for dereliction of duty.
The KSPCB had issued notice to Senior Environmental Officer S K Vasudev and Environmental Officer C R Manjunath and suspended them citing dereliction of duty. The suspension letters signed by the KSPCB chairman said the board would begin a departmental enquiry against the two.
On November 8, DH reported on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) audit, which found that Enviro Recyclean Pvt Limited, Harohalli, Ramanagar, had issued fake extended producer responsibility (EPR) certificates to industries.
The audit found that the company had issued EPR certificates for 3.48 lakh tonnes of plastic even though it had not commenced operations.
“It is not clear how the unit, which is a large-scale unit, was established within seven days,” the CPCB said, imposing a penalty of Rs 5000 per tonne.