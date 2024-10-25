Play ‘Sathyavanne Heluthene’ to be released today

<p>Mysuru: A play named ‘Sathyavanne Heluthene’ by theatre person Addanda C Cariappa, will be released, in Mysuru, on Friday.</p><p>Cariappa, who shot to fame as director of Rangayana-Mysuru, said the book will be released by MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar at Kirurangamandira on Kalamandira premises, in Mysuru, on October 25, at 5.30 pm.</p><p>“Actor-director Prakash Belawadi and Dr N Chandrashekar of Aditya Adhikari Hospital will be present in the event, organised by Kodagu-based Rangabhoomi Trust. From October 28, the play will be staged in the same auditorium, at 6.30 pm, for three days. The play is directed by me, supported by Ravi Murur on music and Subramanya Mysuru on sound,” he said.</p> .<p>Cariappa, a Ponnampet-based artiste and writer, who was in the news for his play ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’, said, ‘Sathyavanne Heluthene’ is an effort to bring out the truth about the freedom struggle, in the words of our Independence heroes themselves.</p><p>“The dialogues of all the heroes (characters) are based on documentary evidence. The play is a result of an elaborate, laborious and authentic research of books and documents of history. There is a need to visit and revisit history, to bring out the truth. History is nothing but digging out truth,” Cariappa said.</p>