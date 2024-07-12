Plea on continuing NEP: Karnataka High Court notice to state, Centre

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered notice to both the state and central government in a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a direction to continue with the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 in the state.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind directed the PIL to be posted on August 1, 2024 for further consideration.
The petition is filed by Girish Bharadwaj and R Ananda Murthy, both Bengaluru-based advocates.
The petitioners have challenged the October 11, 2023 order passed by the Congress government for the constitution of a committee to draft the State Education
Policy.
The bench orally observed that the petitioners have to specify the good features in NEP 2020 that are withdrawn and as to how they are aggrieved by it.
Published 12 July 2024, 00:28 IST