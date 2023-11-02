Policy to recognise noble act of donating organs: Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bengaluru: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said he has directed officials to frame a policy on recognising the noble act of donating organs.
Terming the decision to donate organs an ultimate humanitarian act of benevolence during an interaction with the press on Wednesday, the minister said the policy should recognise the noble decision of the organ donor's family.
Responding to a query, Dinesh said the previous BJP government's decision to release incentives to poor families donating organs is put on the back burner.
"The act of donating organs should be purely a voluntary decision. The decision should not be burdened with expectations of financial help," he added.
Responding to a question on the launch of the Dr Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudaya Jyoti Yojana, the minister said tenders have been floated for the supply of the Tenecteplase injection to spoke centres (taluk hospitals), which helps in preventing sudden cardiac arrest.
Stating that the selection of bidders might take three to four weeks, he said the chief minister will launch the Yojana.
Responding to another question, Rao said a proposal on including more procedures in the health insurance scheme - 'Ayushman Bharat - Arogya Karnataka' - was submitted to the government for approval.
Due to government's active involvement, the state's share in the scheme had increased to 67%, he said.
Discussions are also underway to provide lab technicians and facilitate advance check-ups at Namma Clinics in the state. A proposal on opening four more daycare centres for victims of endosulfan poisoning was submitted to the government by officials present during the interaction.