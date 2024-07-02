Political interference in service matters not desirable: Karnataka High Court

“There may be some exceptional cases where a citizen complains to the elected representatives seeking minutes for favour, are a case apart. However, the act of public servants causing political influence is a matter of deprecation and that may constitute a sole ground for declining relief in constitutional jurisdiction. A person knocking at the doors of a writ court should not have blemish-worthy conduct, hardly needs to be reiterated. Even this aspect (influence) of the matter has not been adverted to by the single bench despite a specific plea taken up by the appellants in their statement of Objections,” the bench said.