Hassan sexual abuse case: Prajwal Revanna brought to government guest house for spot inquest

Hassan: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) sleuths, who are investigating the sexual assault case of former MP Prajwal Revanna and pen drive case, brought him to the government guest house on R C Road, in Hassan and conducted a spot inquest, on Friday.

It may be mentioned that a former Zilla Panchayat member had lodged a complaint against Prajwal Revanna, alleging that she was sexually assaulted at the government guest house.

Hence, he was brought for a spot mahazar, in connection with the case.