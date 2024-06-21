Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Hassan sexual abuse case: Prajwal Revanna brought to government guest house for spot inquest

The SIT police sought a 'Body warrant' and brought him to the government guest house in Hassan.
Gayathri V Raj
Last Updated : 21 June 2024, 08:40 IST
Last Updated : 21 June 2024, 08:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Hassan: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) sleuths, who are investigating the sexual assault case of former MP Prajwal Revanna and pen drive case, brought him to the government guest house on R C Road, in Hassan and conducted a spot inquest, on Friday.

It may be mentioned that a former Zilla Panchayat member had lodged a complaint against Prajwal Revanna, alleging that she was sexually assaulted at the government guest house.

Hence, he was brought for a spot mahazar, in connection with the case.

Prajwal is currently under judicial custody. The SIT police sought a 'Body warrant' and brought him to the guest house in Hassan. Forensic experts too accompanied the team.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 June 2024, 08:40 IST
Karnataka Newssexual abuse casePrajwal Revanna

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT