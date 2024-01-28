Priyank Kharge threatens to stage dharna in Delhi over MGNREGS

Kalaburagi: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge said on Saturday that he would stage a dharna along with MLAs in Delhi, if central government did not increase the guaranteed wage employment days to 150 from the present 100 under MGNREGS to strengthen rural infrastructure and improve livelihood of poor families.
Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Priyank said Karnataka had already used 12 crore guaranteed wage employment days out of 13 crore days granted by the central government. "The Centre has failed to increase the days of gainful employment under MGNREGS in the wake of drought in the state, though we made representations five times till now," he said.
Priyank said that the state government had been paying wages under the scheme from its exchequer due to the delay in disbursement of the funds by the Centre. The Centre should pay dues of Rs 470 crore, the minister demanded.