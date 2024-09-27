Professional thief's response: BJP on Karnataka govt withdrawing permission to CBI to probe cases

New Delhi: The BJP Friday flayed the Congress over the Karnataka government's decision to withdraw the general consent to the CBI to probe cases in the state amid the MUDA land allotment row, describing it as a response of a "professional thief and a corrupt party".

Terming the Congress government's move a bid to evade a CBI probe into the MUDA "scam" allegedly involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the decision depicted a "guilty mind" in itself.

"Thousands of crores have been usurped in the MUDA scam. After this, the Congress has done what is expected from any certified 'chor and lootera' (thief and robber). To evade the long hand of law, it has withdrawn the general consent given to the CBI to investigate in the state," he said.