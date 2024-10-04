Property tax cess may fund welfare of unorganised sector workers

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/labour-department">Labour Department</a> is eyeing a portion of cess being levied as part of the property tax to generate a much-needed welfare fund for workers in the unorganised sector. </p>.<p>Labour Minister Santhosh Lad on Thursday chaired a meeting of officials from the Labour, Health, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) and Urban Development departments, where a proposal to redistribute the property cess to fund the welfare of unorganised workers was discussed. </p>.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Lad said: “There won’t be any extra charge on the taxpayers. We have merely sought a redistribution so that our department gets 7 per cent of the cess. Once the departments send their proposals, we will discuss the issue in the Cabinet.”</p>.<p>Department officials noted that a 26 per cent cess is levied on the property tax (15 per cent health cess, 6 per cent library cess, 3 per cent beggary cess and 2 per cent land and transport cess).</p>.<p>Of this, the Labour Department has asked for a diversion of 5 per cent from the health cess and 2 per cent from the library cess to build a corpus for unorganised workers.</p>.Why India must worry about its labour landscape.<p>“We have sought the written opinion of the different departments. Once we obtain it, we will submit it to the Cabinet,” Principal Secretary (Labour) Mohammed Mohsin said.</p>.<p>The proposal to have a separate cess fund for the Karnataka State Unorganised Sector Workers Social Security Board has been a long-pending demand of labour unions. With no cess fund, the board is entirely dependent on government grants.</p>.<p>Recently, when the board sanctioned a maximum <br>Rs 12.5 crore for accident benefits to unorganised workers, it relied on the grant the previous BJP government had released during the Covid period to provide a one-time compensation to unorganised sector workers. </p>.<p>Trade unions have alleged that due to the absence of a cess fund, several unorganised sector workers have registered under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, which has a separate cess fund for the welfare of its member workers.</p>.<p>Unions feel a separate cess fund for the unorganised sector will help to filter the numbers in both boards.</p>