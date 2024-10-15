Protest without disrupting patient services: IMA to Karnataka docs

<p>Bengaluru: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Karnataka State Branch, has called on medical students and junior doctors in the state to participate in a hunger strike on Tuesday in solidarity with the doctors protesting in Kolkata. </p>.<p>This is part of the IMA's nationwide call for fasting and protesting from dawn to dusk (6 am to 6 pm). The IMA Junior Doctors' Network will undertake the hunger strike, while the Medical Student Network (MSN) will lead the protest. </p>.<p>According to the IMA, the doctors should ideally hold their protests in their respective medical colleges.</p>.Congress MLA B Nagendra granted bail in multi-crore Valmiki Corporation 'scam' case.<p>"If it is not possible at the medical colleges, they are to hold their hunger strike and protest in the various IMA state working committee offices. Resident doctors, students and junior doctors in Bengaluru will be protesting at the IMA Bengaluru office near the KR Market metro station," said Dr S Srinivasa, president, IMA Karnataka. </p>.<p>The doctors will be following an internal roster to ensure that patient service is not compromised, he added. </p>