Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Protest without disrupting patient services: IMA to Karnataka docs

The IMA Junior Doctors' Network will undertake the hunger strike, while the Medical Student Network (MSN) will lead the protest.
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 02:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 02:47 IST
Karnataka NewsIMADoctors' protest

Follow us on :

Follow Us