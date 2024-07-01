Protesters prepare black tea to protest against hike in milk price

Though CM Siddaramaiah claimed the milk price was hiked in order to benefit the farmers, in reality by not paying the pending incentives, the government has done injustice to milk producers, he alleged.

DK Mahila Morcha President Manjula Rao said that milk is an essential commodity which is consumed by all irrespective of age.

The state government announced that it will hike the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre. But in reality, it has hiked the price of milk by Rs 4 per litre, she alleged.

Former deputy Mayor Poornima said, “To fulfill the five guarantee schemes of Congress, the government has increased the price of milk.

"If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah can't manage the state, then he should step down," Poornima demanded.

"It was B S Yediyurappa as Chief Minister who had announced an incentive of Rs 2 per litre of milk for farmers. Later, Basavaraj Bommai increased it to Rs 5.

"But the Congress government has failed to pay incentives to the farmers. The state government’s achievement is zero,” she alleged.

The protesters sang songs like “haalilla, innu munde kudiyalu haalilla” by displaying empty milk packets.