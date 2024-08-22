Rains throw life out of gear in Karnataka's Chitradurga district

Chitradurga: Copious rains were reported across the district late on Tuesday night. The showers filled up water bodies in the districts.
Bedareddyhalli in Challakere taluk of the district reported the highest rainfall in the state at 11 cm. Ponds overflowed in Bedareddyhalli, Mallasamudra, Talaku and Kodihalli. A huge compound hall collapsed due to rain, by the highway at Kodihalli.
Several houses were flooded at Nayakanahatti and Challakere, where even food prepared for dinner by residents was washed away.
A cow was washed away in a stormwater drain in the flooded Bharamasagara bypass.
Forty nine houses were partially damaged and crops on 25 hectares of land were destroyed.
Published 22 August 2024, 00:21 IST