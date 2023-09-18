Raitha Sangha demands to declare all taluks of Chamarajanagar as drought-hit, warns of protest

The members of the Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene have stressed the government to declare all the taluks of Chamarajanagar district as drought-hit, or warned of staging a protest with wearing black clothes, during the visit of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the district on September 27.
Addressing media persons here on Sunday, Raitha Sangha organising secretary Honnur Basavanna said, “The government has announced the names of the drought-hit taluks after a great delay. After the survey, it has claimed that Gundlupet, Kollegal and Hanur are moderate drought-hit. Chamarajanagar and Yelandur have been left out in the list.
Deficit rainfall
These two taluks are also facing deficit rainfall and crops damaged. Most of the farmers have not taken up sowing, here, he said.
“All the taluks in Chamarajanagar district should be declared as drought-hit. We have planned to stage a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office on September 22, stressing for this. If the government fails to announce, we will stage a protest by wearing black clothes during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s visit to Male Mahadeshwara Hills, on September 27,” he warned.