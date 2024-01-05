Ram Temple opening a one-man show, says Karnataka minister Satish Jarkiholi

Expressing unhappiness over not all political parties being invited for the inauguration of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Minister for Public Works Satish Jarkiholi said the entire event has become a one-man show.
Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, the minister said that all parties should have been invited to the event.
“All political parties should be invited to the inauguration of Ram mandir. Except Uttar Pradesh chief minister, no other chief minister is invited,” he said.
The minister, however, made it clear that he would not take part in the programme if he gets the invitation. “Instead of going in the crowd now, I prefer visiting some other time. I will visit the Ram mandir which is in my native place.”
Reacting to BJP’s protest demanding the release of the karsevak, the minister said the opposition parties must protest to get the people’s woes resolved.
“The police have arrested him based on previous cases and there is no need to create confusion,” he added.