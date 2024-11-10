Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

DH Impact | Rats in Mysuru Indira Canteen kitchen: MCC Commissioner issues notice to health officials

The development comes after a DH report on the hygiene issue.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 16:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 16:16 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaIndira Canteen

Follow us on :

Follow Us