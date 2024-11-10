DH Impact | Rats in Mysuru Indira Canteen kitchen: MCC Commissioner issues notice to health officials

<p>Mysuru: Followed by a report published in <em>DH</em> on rats found in Indira Canteen Master Kitchen at Alanahalli Circle within zone 1 of Mysore City Corporation, MCC Commissioner Asad Ur Rehman Sharif visited the kitchen on Sunday morning. The kitchen supplies food to six Indira canteen outlets within MCC limits. </p><p>MCC Commissioner Asad Ur Rehman told <em>DH</em> that he has directed the concerned Engineers of MCC to repair doors to ensure that there is no gap in between for any rat to enter this master kitchen. He has also directed them to take up necessary civil works, including repair of non-functional exhaust duct and address other issues in the kitchen to prevent rats from entering it. </p>.Rat poison is moving up through food chains, threatening carnivores around the world.<p>MCC Commissioner has further issued show cause notice to MCC Health officials to answer if they failed to ensure adequate hygiene to prevent rats in the kitchen. </p><p>Followed by directions from higher officials including DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy, MCC Health Officer N P Venkatesh paid multiple visits to this Kitchen on Sunday. </p><p>Food prepared in the master Kitchen at Alanahalli circle is supplied for canteens in Alanahalli, Dr Rajkumar Road, CADA office, Silk factory circle, Sewage farm road in Vidyaranyapuram, and Azeez Sait double road ward no 11. Food prepared in the master kitchen on Kumbarkoppal road is supplied for canteens in Kumbarkoppal, Sharadadevi Nagar, Jodi Thenginamara Road, KR Hospital, Nazarbad taluk office, and Azeez sait double road ward No. 14. </p><p>Meanwhile, many customers complained that water filters in many of these Indira canteens within MCC limits are not working. </p>