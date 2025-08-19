Ravi for K'taka HC judge-monitored probe in Soujanya murder case

<p>BJP leader and former minister C T Ravi on Monday alleged that a well-planned conspiracy was underway to tarnish the image of religious institutions — particularly Dharmasthala — on the pretext of seeking justice in the Soujanya case. </p>.<p>He demanded a transparent and impartial investigation, conducted under the supervision of a sitting judge of the High Court, rather than just a Special Investigation Team (SIT).</p>.<p>Ravi was speaking at a seminar organised by the Punyakshetra Samrakshana Samiti, which aimed to unravel the “truths and myths” surrounding the Soujanya case and the allegations against Dharmasthala.</p>.<p>“We do not oppose an SIT,” Ravi clarified, “but for true justice and public confidence, the probe must be led by a sitting judge”.</p>.<p>He accused certain groups of manipulating public sentiment with hidden agendas.</p>.<p><strong>Religious conversions</strong></p>.<p>“This is not a genuine fight for justice. It is a deliberate narrative designed to shatter the religious faith of millions. Those who benefit from religious conversions are behind this,” he charged.</p>.<p>Ravi questioned the selective outrage of activists and political leaders.</p>.<p>“Why is there silence when a Maulvi rapes a minor? Why don’t they speak about Love Jihad or the Neha Hiremath murder case?” he said, alleging that the ongoing campaign specifically targeted Dharmasthala, while ignoring similar incidents elsewhere.</p>.<p>Highlighting the international attention the issue has garnered, Ravi pointed to recent coverage by Al Jazeera from Dubai and criticised the government for its inaction.</p>.<p>“When derogatory remarks are made against celebrities, arrests happen quickly. But here, despite blatant defamation of a spiritual institution, not a single case has been filed,” he said.</p>.<p>Ravi alleged that urban naxal elements had more sway over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah than religious sentiments of citizens.</p>.<p>“There are dangerous people advising the CM,” he claimed. He hinted at an internal political conspiracy involving the deputy chief minister and urged the government to investigate and act, if such plots were confirmed.</p>.<p>Ravi asserted, “Whether it is Allah or Manjunatha, the guilty must be punished. And those misguiding the public must be held accountable”.</p>