Karnataka: RDPR decides to truncate NIC services to run e-Swattu

Bengaluru: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday said that the state government has decided to annul services availed from the Union government-led National Informatics Centre (NIC) to run and manage the services of e-Swattu application in the state.
The minister has also directed the officials concerned to adopt alternate strategies to deliver various services being offered through the E-swathu application.
According to a statement issued by the minister’s office, the every documentation fo e-Swattu process in the rural areas getting delayed for the last eight months and it is causing undue trouble to farmers.
“The technological advancements are developing at a rapid pace. But the NIC has failed to keep up the pace. The officials must take steps to deliver services without putting additional pressure on people or indulging in corrupt practices,” he said.
Published 06 September 2024, 22:33 IST