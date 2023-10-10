Home
Ready to contest LS polls, says Rajanna

Welcoming the appointment of Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy as in-charge of screening committee to select the Hassan MP candidate, Rajanna said the candidate 'obviously' will be a Vokkaliga.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 23:04 IST

Strongly expressing his desire to contest from Tumkur Lok Sabha seat, Cooperation minister, K N Rajanna on Monday affirmed that he was ready to take plunge by forgoing his ministerial post.

Rajanna told reporters that he was not sticking to the minister’s post. “If the party high command insists that I should contest from Tumkur, I will and win,” he said. “Just because I am a minister, should I not have the desire to go to Parliament? As I said, it is the prerogative of the party high command to field me or not,” he said. 

Welcoming the appointment of Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy as in-charge of screening committee to select the Hassan MP candidate, Rajanna said the candidate “obviously” will be a Vokkaliga. A meeting has been scheduled on October 22 to discuss candidates, he added. 

(Published 09 October 2023, 23:04 IST)
