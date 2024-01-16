JOIN US
india

Ready to take charge of 3 most difficult LS seats: V Somanna


Last Updated 15 January 2024, 22:17 IST

Bengaluru: Former minister V Somanna has sought the BJP top brass to put him in charge of three "most difficult" Lok Sabha seats where he will ensure the party’s victory.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday Somanna said that he was happy about his recent New Delhi visit and that he has sought the party leaders to accommodate him in Rajya Sabha. With this, Somanna also tried to send out a signal that he was not a contender anymore for the Tumkur Lok Sabha seat.

"I had only asked for a 5-minute appointment with each BJP senior leader in New Delhi. But, party national president, J P  Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah heard me well over half an hour, which in itself was a great relief," he said.

(Published 15 January 2024, 22:17 IST)
