Red alert sounded in Kodagu on Thursday; holiday declared

Cauvery, Kannike, Harangi, Payaswini and Lakshmanateertha rivers are flowing in danger level, resulting in flood situation in several areas.

There was mud sliding on Madikeri-Mangaluru road near Jodupala.

The inflow of Harangi reservoir was 10,618 cusec on Wednesday. 10,000 cusec water is being released to the river.

Napoklu region too, received continuous rains from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

Napoklu-Moornadu road, Cheriyaparambu-Kallumotte link road, Napoklu-Balamuri road are inundated, resulting in total stoppage of vehicular traffic.

Part of the Bayagonda bridge on Biligeri – Kaggodu route has slided.

Bhagamandala-Napoklu road is waterlogged and the flow has increased in Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala.

Tree fall incidents have been reported from Kanuru-Kutta road and Virajpet-Gonikoppa road.

11 houses have been damaged in the district due to rains on Wednesday.

110 electric poles dismounted in a single day owing to gusty winds.

Shanthalli in Somwarpet taluk received 23 cm rains during 24 hours ending at 8 am on Wednesday.

Rainfall in various places are as follows: Bhagamandala – 15 cm, Srimangala – 12cm, Madikeri, Somwarpet and Hudikeri – 10 cm each and Suntikoppa, Virajpet – 6 cm each.